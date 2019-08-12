2019 Fantasy Football Tight End Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of our position preview content.
You've got a choice to make with tight end. You can either pay a premium for one of the top options, or you can cross your fingers every week and hope whoever you've got catches a touchdown.
There really isn't much middle ground at this position, which makes it a pretty tough one to figure out. You don't just have to balance the choice of a tight end early or late, but you have to figure out what taking that early tight end means for your running backs and wide receivers.
We'll help you sort through it all with our tight end preview, which includes our favorite options at the position, plus advice on what the best way to approach the position in 2019 is.
TE Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about TE in 2019.
- State of the Position: Experts tackle biggest TE questions
- Sleepers: Reed's bounceback coming?
- Breakouts: Young guns coming
- Busts: No repeat for Ebron
- Regression Alert: Can Kittle do it again?
- Stream-to-start: TE worth waiting on
- Why aren't there more elite TE?
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for TE on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the tight ends for Dynasty leagues.
- Travis Kelce
- George Kittle
- Zach Ertz
- O.J. Howard
- Evan Engram
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for TE here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Travis Kelce, KC
$21
2
Zach Ertz, PHI
$18
3
George Kittle, SF
$18
4
Evan Engram, NYG
$8
5
O.J. Howard, TB
$7
6
Hunter Henry, LAC
$5
7
Jared Cook, NO
$4
8
Vance McDonald, PIT
$3
9
Mark Andrews, BAL
$2
10
Eric Ebron, IND
$2
11
Delanie Walker, TEN
$1
12
Jordan Reed, WAS
$1
13
David Njoku, CLE
$1
14
Austin Hooper, ATL
$1
15
T.J. Hockenson, DET
$1
16
Chris Herndon, NYJ
$0
17
Jimmy Graham, GB
$0
18
Trey Burton, CHI
$0
19
Greg Olsen, CAR
$0
20
Darren Waller, OAK
$0
21
Noah Fant, DEN
$0
22
Jack Doyle, IND
$0
23
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
$0
24
Will Dissly, SEA
$0
Dave Richard
1
Travis Kelce, KC
$24
2
George Kittle, SF
$19
3
Zach Ertz, PHI
$17
4
Evan Engram, NYG
$10
5
O.J. Howard, TB
$7
6
Hunter Henry, LAC
$7
7
Jared Cook, NO
$3
8
Eric Ebron, IND
$3
9
Mark Andrews, BAL
$2
10
Jordan Reed, WAS
$2
11
Delanie Walker, TEN
$2
12
Vance McDonald, PIT
$1
13
T.J. Hockenson, DET
$1
14
Austin Hooper, ATL
$1
15
David Njoku, CLE
$1
16
Noah Fant, DEN
$1
17
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
$0
18
Jimmy Graham, GB
$0
19
Greg Olsen, CAR
$0
20
Darren Waller, OAK
$0
21
Tyler Eifert, CIN
$0
22
Dallas Goedert, PHI
$0
23
Chris Herndon, NYJ
$0
24
Trey Burton, CHI
$0
Heath Cummings
1
Travis Kelce, KC
$22
2
Zach Ertz, PHI
$21
3
George Kittle, SF
$19
4
Evan Engram, NYG
$11
5
O.J. Howard, TB
$7
6
Hunter Henry, LAC
$6
7
Jared Cook, NO
$2
8
Jordan Reed, WAS
$2
9
Eric Ebron, IND
$1
10
Delanie Walker, TEN
$1
11
Austin Hooper, ATL
$1
12
Trey Burton, CHI
$1
13
Vance McDonald, PIT
$1
14
T.J. Hockenson, DET
$0
15
Mark Andrews, BAL
$0
16
Jack Doyle, IND
$0
17
Greg Olsen, CAR
$0
18
Jimmy Graham, GB
$0
19
David Njoku, CLE
$0
20
Chris Herndon, NYJ
$0
21
Noah Fant, DEN
$0
22
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
$0
23
Darren Waller, OAK
$0
24
Dallas Goedert, PHI
$0
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...