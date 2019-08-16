2019 Fantasy Football Tight End Draft Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of our position preview content.
You've got a choice to make with tight end. You can either pay a premium for one of the top options, or you can cross your fingers every week and hope whoever you've got catches a touchdown.
There really isn't much middle ground at this position, which makes it a pretty tough one to figure out. You don't just have to balance the choice of a tight end early or late, but you have to figure out what taking that early tight end means for your running backs and wide receivers.
We'll help you sort through it all with our tight end preview, which includes our favorite options at the position, plus advice on what the best way to approach the position in 2019 is.
- State of the Position: Experts tackle biggest TE questions
- Sleepers: Reed's bounceback coming?
- Breakouts: Young guns coming
- Busts: No repeat for Ebron
- Regression Alert: Can Kittle do it again?
- Stream-to-start: TE worth waiting on
- Why aren't there more elite TE?
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for TE on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the tight ends for Dynasty leagues.
- Travis Kelce
- George Kittle
- Zach Ertz
- O.J. Howard
- Evan Engram
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for TE here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Travis Kelce KC $21 (Bye: 12)
2
Zach Ertz PHI $18 (Bye: 10)
3
George Kittle SF $18 (Bye: 4)
4
Evan Engram NYG $8 (Bye: 11)
5
O.J. Howard TB $7 (Bye: 7)
6
Hunter Henry LAC $5 (Bye: 12)
7
Jared Cook NO $4 (Bye: 9)
8
Vance McDonald PIT $3 (Bye: 7)
9
Delanie Walker TEN $2 (Bye: 11)
10
Jordan Reed WAS $2 (Bye: 10)
11
Mark Andrews BAL $2 (Bye: 8)
12
Eric Ebron IND $1 (Bye: 6)
13
David Njoku CLE $1 (Bye: 7)
14
Austin Hooper ATL $1 (Bye: 9)
15
T.J. Hockenson DET $1 (Bye: 5)
16
Chris Herndon NYJ (Bye: 4)
17
Jimmy Graham GB (Bye: 11)
18
Trey Burton CHI (Bye: 6)
19
Greg Olsen CAR (Bye: 7)
20
Kyle Rudolph MIN (Bye: 12)
21
Darren Waller OAK (Bye: 6)
22
Noah Fant DEN (Bye: 10)
23
Jack Doyle IND (Bye: 6)
24
Will Dissly SEA (Bye: 11)
Dave Richard
1
Travis Kelce KC $24 (Bye: 12)
2
George Kittle SF $19 (Bye: 4)
3
Zach Ertz PHI $17 (Bye: 10)
4
Evan Engram NYG $10 (Bye: 11)
5
O.J. Howard TB $7 (Bye: 7)
6
Hunter Henry LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
7
Jared Cook NO $3 (Bye: 9)
8
Delanie Walker TEN $3 (Bye: 11)
9
Jordan Reed WAS $2 (Bye: 10)
10
Eric Ebron IND $2 (Bye: 6)
11
Austin Hooper ATL $1 (Bye: 9)
12
Vance McDonald PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
13
T.J. Hockenson DET $1 (Bye: 5)
14
David Njoku CLE $1 (Bye: 7)
15
Darren Waller OAK $1 (Bye: 6)
16
Mark Andrews BAL (Bye: 8)
17
Noah Fant DEN (Bye: 10)
18
Kyle Rudolph MIN (Bye: 12)
19
Jimmy Graham GB (Bye: 11)
20
Greg Olsen CAR (Bye: 7)
21
Tyler Eifert CIN (Bye: 9)
22
Dallas Goedert PHI (Bye: 10)
23
Chris Herndon NYJ (Bye: 4)
24
Trey Burton CHI (Bye: 6)
Heath Cummings
1
Travis Kelce KC $22 (Bye: 12)
2
Zach Ertz PHI $21 (Bye: 10)
3
George Kittle SF $19 (Bye: 4)
4
Evan Engram NYG $11 (Bye: 11)
5
O.J. Howard TB $7 (Bye: 7)
6
Hunter Henry LAC $6 (Bye: 12)
7
Jared Cook NO $2 (Bye: 9)
8
Jordan Reed WAS $2 (Bye: 10)
9
Eric Ebron IND $1 (Bye: 6)
10
Delanie Walker TEN $1 (Bye: 11)
11
Austin Hooper ATL $1 (Bye: 9)
12
Trey Burton CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
13
Vance McDonald PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
14
T.J. Hockenson DET (Bye: 5)
15
Mark Andrews BAL (Bye: 8)
16
Jack Doyle IND (Bye: 6)
17
Greg Olsen CAR (Bye: 7)
18
Jimmy Graham GB (Bye: 11)
19
David Njoku CLE (Bye: 7)
20
Chris Herndon NYJ (Bye: 4)
21
Noah Fant DEN (Bye: 10)
22
Kyle Rudolph MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Darren Waller OAK (Bye: 6)
24
Dallas Goedert PHI (Bye: 10)
