2019 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Rankings: Hunter Henry and Darren Waller rising in the preseason

Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last rankings.

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact. 

The wonderful thing about tight end is it doesn't take all that much to show star potential and it takes even less to be Fantasy relevant. There's perhaps no better example of that than our first riser, Darren Waller.

Waller has caught 18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2015. He'll turn 27 years old in September. But he's won the starting tight end job in Oakland with some spectacular training camp catches and he's won our attention. This is the same job that led Jared Cook to Fantasy greatness last year, but I'm going to have see a little more before I move Waller into starting range in either redraft or Dynasty. For now he's just a speculative add.

Hunter Henry missed all of 2018 due to a torn ACL but it only took a couple of glimpses of him in the preseason for me to believe Henry could be a dominant force at the position in 2019. He has averaged 9.2 yards per target over his career and Philip Rivers has regularly targeted his tight end 120-plus times in a season. Even with the lost year, Henry is one of the youngest starting tight ends in the league and could legitimately be a top-two option in Dynasty by October. 

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Tight End Rankings:

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Age 

Travis Kelce 

KC 

29 

George Kittle 

SF 

25 

Zach Ertz 

PHI 

28 

Hunter Henry 

LAC 

24 

O.J. Howard 

TB 

24 

Evan Engram 

NYG 

25 

T.J. Hockenson 

DET 

22 

Noah Fant 

DEN 

21 

Austin Hooper 

ATL 

24 

10 

David Njoku 

CLE 

23 

11 

Mark Andrews 

BAL 

24 

12 

Dallas Goedert 

PHI 

24 

13 

Eric Ebron 

IND 

26 

14 

Chris Herndon IV 

NYJ 

23 

15 

Jordan Reed 

WAS 

29 

16 

Vance McDonald 

PIT 

29 

17 

Jared Cook 

NO 

32 

18 

Irv Smith Jr. 

MIN 

21 

19 

Jace Sternberger 

GB 

23 

20 

Trey Burton 

CHI 

27 

21 

Will Dissly 

SEA 

23 

22 

Ian Thomas 

CAR 

23 

23 

Darren Waller 

OAK 

26 

24 

Kyle Rudolph 

MIN 

29 

25 

Hayden Hurst 

BAL 

26 

26 

Delanie Walker 

TEN 

35 

27 

Jack Doyle 

IND 

29 

28 

Dawson Knox 

BUF 

22 

29 

Mike Gesicki 

MIA 

23 

30 

Tyler Eifert 

CIN 

29 

31 

Jimmy Graham 

GB 

32 

32 

Greg Olsen 

CAR 

34 

33 

Gerald Everett 

LAR 

25 

34 

Josh Oliver 

JAC 

22 

35 

Jonnu Smith 

TEN 

24 

36 

Kahale Warring 

HOU 

22 

37 

Foster Moreau 

OAK 

22 

38 

C.J. Uzomah 

CIN 

26 

39 

Ricky Seals-Jones 

ARI 

24 

40 

Adam Shaheen 

CHI 

24 

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

