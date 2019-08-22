2019 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Rankings: Hunter Henry and Darren Waller rising in the preseason
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last rankings.
Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.
The wonderful thing about tight end is it doesn't take all that much to show star potential and it takes even less to be Fantasy relevant. There's perhaps no better example of that than our first riser, Darren Waller.
Waller has caught 18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2015. He'll turn 27 years old in September. But he's won the starting tight end job in Oakland with some spectacular training camp catches and he's won our attention. This is the same job that led Jared Cook to Fantasy greatness last year, but I'm going to have see a little more before I move Waller into starting range in either redraft or Dynasty. For now he's just a speculative add.
Hunter Henry missed all of 2018 due to a torn ACL but it only took a couple of glimpses of him in the preseason for me to believe Henry could be a dominant force at the position in 2019. He has averaged 9.2 yards per target over his career and Philip Rivers has regularly targeted his tight end 120-plus times in a season. Even with the lost year, Henry is one of the youngest starting tight ends in the league and could legitimately be a top-two option in Dynasty by October.
Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Tight End Rankings:
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
KC
29
2
SF
25
3
PHI
28
4
Hunter Henry
LAC
24
5
O.J. Howard
TB
24
6
NYG
25
7
T.J. Hockenson
DET
22
8
DEN
21
9
ATL
24
10
CLE
23
11
BAL
24
12
PHI
24
13
IND
26
14
NYJ
23
15
WAS
29
16
PIT
29
17
Jared Cook
NO
32
18
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
21
19
GB
23
20
CHI
27
21
SEA
23
22
CAR
23
23
Darren Waller
OAK
26
24
MIN
29
25
BAL
26
26
TEN
35
27
IND
29
28
BUF
22
29
MIA
23
30
CIN
29
31
GB
32
32
CAR
34
33
LAR
25
34
JAC
22
35
TEN
24
36
HOU
22
37
OAK
22
38
C.J. Uzomah
CIN
26
39
ARI
24
40
CHI
24
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...