2019 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview content.
We could just tell you who to draft and who to avoid, but that isn't going to help anyone. We've got our opinions about who will be the best wide receivers and who will disappoint, but the fun of Fantasy Football is making those decisions for yourself.
So, we've put together all our preview content for wide receiver together in one place, to make sure you are armed with everything you need to make the right choices. Whether you are going wide receiver early or staying patient and looking for breakouts and sleepers later in the draft, you'll find the right path to glory right here. We'll give you players to target, of course, but also the strategies you need to identify the next great Fantasy wide receiver.
That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the wide receiver position in 2019.
WR Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about WR in 2019.
Draft Strategy
Player Previews
- Sleepers: Big play upside
- Breakouts: The league winners
- Busts: Big names with risk
- Mid-round breakout targets
- AFC training camp standouts
- NFC training camp standouts
- WR regression candidates
- Undercover Mock: Waiting on WR
- Bucs, Browns projections
- JuJu can be No. 1
- The best trios and duos
Projections
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for wide receivers on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier (PPR)
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the wide receivers for Dynasty leagues.
- DeAndre Hopkins
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Michael Thomas
- Odell Beckham
- Davante Adams
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for WR here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Davante Adams, GB
$29
2
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
$28
3
Julio Jones, ATL
$27
4
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
$26
5
Michael Thomas, NO
$25
6
Tyreek Hill, KC
$24
7
Odell Beckham, CLE
$24
8
Mike Evans, TB
$23
9
Keenan Allen, LAC
$22
10
Amari Cooper, DAL
$20
11
Julian Edelman, NE
$19
12
T.Y. Hilton, IND
$19
13
Stefon Diggs, MIN
$16
14
Brandin Cooks, LAR
$16
15
Robert Woods, LAR
$15
16
Adam Thielen, MIN
$15
17
Tyler Lockett, SEA
$14
18
Antonio Brown, OAK
$14
19
Chris Godwin, TB
$12
20
Cooper Kupp, LAR
$11
21
Kenny Golladay, DET
$11
22
Calvin Ridley, ATL
$11
23
A.J. Green, CIN
$10
24
Tyler Boyd, CIN
$10
Dave Richard
1
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
$30
2
Julio Jones, ATL
$30
3
Davante Adams, GB
$30
4
Odell Beckham, CLE
$29
5
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
$28
6
Tyreek Hill, KC
$27
7
Michael Thomas, NO
$27
8
Mike Evans, TB
$24
9
Amari Cooper, DAL
$20
10
Keenan Allen, LAC
$19
11
T.Y. Hilton, IND
$18
12
Stefon Diggs, MIN
$17
13
Julian Edelman, NE
$14
14
Adam Thielen, MIN
$13
15
Antonio Brown, OAK
$13
16
Brandin Cooks, LAR
$13
17
Kenny Golladay, DET
$10
18
Chris Godwin, TB
$10
19
Cooper Kupp, LAR
$10
20
Robert Woods, LAR
$10
21
Calvin Ridley, ATL
$9
22
Tyler Lockett, SEA
$8
23
Tyler Boyd, CIN
$8
24
Robby Anderson, NYJ
$7
Heath Cummings
1
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
$28
2
Julio Jones, ATL
$28
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
$27
4
Michael Thomas, NO
$26
5
Davante Adams, GB
$24
6
Tyreek Hill, KC
$24
7
Odell Beckham, CLE
$22
8
Mike Evans, TB
$22
9
Keenan Allen, LAC
$22
10
Julian Edelman, NE
$17
11
T.Y. Hilton, IND
$16
12
Stefon Diggs, MIN
$16
13
Adam Thielen, MIN
$16
14
Amari Cooper, DAL
$16
15
Brandin Cooks, LAR
$16
16
Antonio Brown, OAK
$15
17
Robert Woods, LAR
$15
18
A.J. Green, CIN
$13
19
Cooper Kupp, LAR
$11
20
Tyler Lockett, SEA
$11
21
Kenny Golladay, DET
$11
22
Tyler Boyd, CIN
$11
23
Calvin Ridley, ATL
$11
24
Chris Godwin, TB
$11
