2019 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Draft Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview content.
We could just tell you who to draft and who to avoid, but that isn't going to help anyone. We've got our opinions about who will be the best wide receivers and who will disappoint, but the fun of Fantasy Football is making those decisions for yourself.
So, we've put together all our preview content for wide receiver together in one place, to make sure you are armed with everything you need to make the right choices. Whether you are going wide receiver early or staying patient and looking for breakouts and sleepers later in the draft, you'll find the right path to glory right here. We'll give you players to target, of course, but also the strategies you need to identify the next great Fantasy wide receiver.
That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the wide receiver position in 2019.
WR Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about WR in 2019.
Draft Strategy
Player Previews
- Sleepers: Big play upside
- Breakouts: The league winners
- Busts: Big names with risk
- Mid-round breakout targets
- AFC training camp standouts
- NFC training camp standouts
- WR regression candidates
- Undercover Mock: Waiting on WR
- Bucs, Browns projections
- JuJu can be No. 1
- The best trios and duos
Projections
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for wide receivers on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier (PPR)
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the wide receivers for Dynasty leagues.
- DeAndre Hopkins
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Michael Thomas
- Odell Beckham
- Davante Adams
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for WR here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Davante Adams GB $29 (Bye: 11)
2
DeAndre Hopkins HOU $28 (Bye: 10)
3
Julio Jones ATL $27 (Bye: 9)
4
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT $26 (Bye: 7)
5
Michael Thomas NO $25 (Bye: 9)
6
Tyreek Hill KC $24 (Bye: 12)
7
Odell Beckham CLE $24 (Bye: 7)
8
Mike Evans TB $23 (Bye: 7)
9
Keenan Allen LAC $22 (Bye: 12)
10
Julian Edelman NE $19 (Bye: 10)
11
Antonio Brown OAK $18 (Bye: 6)
12
T.Y. Hilton IND $17 (Bye: 6)
13
Amari Cooper DAL $17 (Bye: 8)
14
Stefon Diggs MIN $16 (Bye: 12)
15
Brandin Cooks LAR $16 (Bye: 9)
16
Adam Thielen MIN $15 (Bye: 12)
17
Robert Woods LAR $15 (Bye: 9)
18
Tyler Lockett SEA $14 (Bye: 11)
19
Chris Godwin TB $12 (Bye: 7)
20
Cooper Kupp LAR $11 (Bye: 9)
21
Kenny Golladay DET $11 (Bye: 5)
22
Calvin Ridley ATL $11 (Bye: 9)
23
A.J. Green CIN $10 (Bye: 9)
24
Tyler Boyd CIN $10 (Bye: 9)
25
D.J. Moore CAR $9 (Bye: 7)
26
Robby Anderson NYJ $8 (Bye: 4)
27
Dede Westbrook JAC $7 (Bye: 10)
28
Curtis Samuel CAR $7 (Bye: 7)
29
Christian Kirk ARI $7 (Bye: 12)
30
Will Fuller HOU $6 (Bye: 10)
Dave Richard
1
DeAndre Hopkins HOU $30 (Bye: 10)
2
Julio Jones ATL $30 (Bye: 9)
3
Davante Adams GB $30 (Bye: 11)
4
Odell Beckham CLE $29 (Bye: 7)
5
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT $28 (Bye: 7)
6
Tyreek Hill KC $27 (Bye: 12)
7
Michael Thomas NO $27 (Bye: 9)
8
Mike Evans TB $24 (Bye: 7)
9
Keenan Allen LAC $19 (Bye: 12)
10
Amari Cooper DAL $20 (Bye: 8)
11
Stefon Diggs MIN $17 (Bye: 12)
12
Julian Edelman NE $14 (Bye: 10)
13
Antonio Brown OAK $13 (Bye: 6)
14
Brandin Cooks LAR $13 (Bye: 9)
15
Adam Thielen MIN $13 (Bye: 12)
16
T.Y. Hilton IND $12 (Bye: 6)
17
Chris Godwin TB $11 (Bye: 7)
18
Cooper Kupp LAR $11 (Bye: 9)
19
Kenny Golladay DET $10 (Bye: 5)
20
Calvin Ridley ATL $10 (Bye: 9)
21
Robert Woods LAR $10 (Bye: 9)
22
Tyler Boyd CIN $9 (Bye: 9)
23
D.J. Moore CAR $8 (Bye: 7)
24
A.J. Green CIN $8 (Bye: 9)
25
Allen Robinson CHI $7 (Bye: 6)
26
Christian Kirk ARI $7 (Bye: 12)
27
Alshon Jeffery PHI $7 (Bye: 10)
28
Tyler Lockett SEA $7 (Bye: 11)
29
Dede Westbrook JAC $6 (Bye: 10)
30
Mike Williams LAC $6 (Bye: 12)
Heath Cummings
1
DeAndre Hopkins HOU $28 (Bye: 10)
2
Julio Jones ATL $28 (Bye: 9)
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT $27 (Bye: 7)
4
Michael Thomas NO $26 (Bye: 9)
5
Davante Adams GB $24 (Bye: 11)
6
Tyreek Hill KC $24 (Bye: 12)
7
Odell Beckham CLE $22 (Bye: 7)
8
Mike Evans TB $22 (Bye: 7)
9
Keenan Allen LAC $22 (Bye: 12)
10
Julian Edelman NE $17 (Bye: 10)
