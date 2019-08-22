2019 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings: Josh Gordon and John Brown rising in the preseason

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.

One thing you might expect from preseason Dynasty risers is that they are younger guys. That's not always the case, especially at wide receiver in 2019.

The biggest riser is obvious, but he's also still impossible to rank. Josh Gordon showed last year that he has the talent to be one of the best wide receivers in football. Tom Brady was more efficient when targeting Gordon than any other player on the field, and the receiver averaged more than 100 yards per game in the three games Rob Gronkowski missed. If you guaranteed me three uninterrupted years of Gordon in New England he'd be in my top 15. But there are obviously no guarantees with Gordon.

John Brown isn't far behind Gordon in terms of how much he's risen, and I'm not sure he's that far behind in upside either. Brown is an underrate route runner with blazing speed. That should pair perfectly with Josh Allen's monster arm. If Allen improves his accuracy and Brown stays healthy, multiple 1,000-yard seasons should be the expectation. But those are awfully big ifs.

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: