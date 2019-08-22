2019 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings: Josh Gordon and John Brown rising in the preseason

Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last rankings.

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact. 

One thing you might expect from preseason Dynasty risers is that they are younger guys. That's not always the case, especially at wide receiver in 2019.

The biggest riser is obvious, but he's also still impossible to rank. Josh Gordon showed last year that he has the talent to be one of the best wide receivers in football. Tom Brady was more efficient when targeting Gordon than any other player on the field, and the receiver averaged more than 100 yards per game in the three games Rob Gronkowski missed. If you guaranteed me three uninterrupted years of Gordon in New England he'd be in my top 15. But there are obviously no guarantees with Gordon.

John Brown isn't far behind Gordon in terms of how much he's risen, and I'm not sure he's that far behind in upside either. Brown is an underrate route runner with blazing speed. That should pair perfectly with Josh Allen's monster arm. If Allen improves his accuracy and Brown stays healthy, multiple 1,000-yard seasons should be the expectation. But those are awfully big ifs.

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Age 

DeAndre Hopkins 

HOU 

27 

JuJu Smith-Schuster 

PIT 

22 

Michael Thomas 

NO 

26 

Odell Beckham Jr. 

CLE 

26 

Davante Adams 

GB 

26 

Mike Evans 

TB 

26 

Julio Jones 

ATL 

30 

Tyreek Hill 

KC 

25 

Keenan Allen 

LAC 

27 

10 

Stefon Diggs 

MIN 

25 

11 

Brandin Cooks 

LAR 

25 

12 

Amari Cooper 

DAL 

25 

13 

D.J. Moore 

CAR 

22 

14 

Kenny Golladay 

DET 

25 

15 

Adam Thielen 

MIN 

29 

16 

Antonio Brown 

OAK 

31 

17 

A.J. Green 

CIN 

31 

18 

Tyler Boyd 

CIN 

24 

19 

Calvin Ridley 

ATL 

24 

20 

Chris Godwin 

TB 

23 

21 

Robert Woods 

LAR 

27 

22 

Cooper Kupp 

LAR 

26 

23 

T.Y. Hilton 

IND 

29 

24 

Tyler Lockett 

SEA 

26 

25 

Christian Kirk 

ARI 

22 

26 

Corey Davis 

TEN 

24 

27 

Mike Williams 

LAC 

24 

28 

Dede Westbrook 

JAC 

25 

29 

D.K. Metcalf 

SEA 

21 

30 

N'Keal Harry 

NE 

21 

31 

Dante Pettis 

SF 

23 

32 

Sterling Shepard 

NYG 

26 

33 

Robby Anderson 

NYJ 

26 

34 

Josh Gordon 

NE 

28 

35 

Allen Robinson 

CHI 

26 

36 

Sammy Watkins 

KC 

26 

37 

Jarvis Landry 

CLE 

26 

38 

Will Fuller 

HOU 

25 

39 

Deebo Samuel 

SF 

23 

40 

Alshon Jeffery 

PHI 

29 

41 

Curtis Samuel 

CAR 

24 

42 

Marquise Brown 

BAL 

22 

43 

Miles Boykin 

BAL 

22 

44 

Julian Edelman 

NE 

33 

45 

Tyrell Williams 

OAK 

27 

46 

A.J. Brown 

TEN 

22 

47 

Marvin Jones 

DET 

29 

48 

John Brown 

BUF 

29 

49 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 

GB 

24 

50 

Courtland Sutton 

DEN 

23 

51 

Anthony Miller 

CHI 

24 

52 

Keke Coutee 

HOU 

22 

53 

James Washington 

PIT 

23 

54 

Devin Funchess 

IND 

25 

55 

Parris Campbell 

IND 

22 

56 

Geronimo Allison 

GB 

25 

57 

Andy Isabella 

ARI 

22 

58 

Mecole Hardman 

KC 

21 

59 

Emmanuel Sanders 

DEN 

32 

60 

Golden Tate 

NYG 

31 

61 

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 

PHI 

22 

62 

Michael Gallup 

DAL 

23 

63 

DaeSean Hamilton 

DEN 

24 

64 

Diontae Johnson 

PIT 

23 

65 

Hakeem Butler 

ARI 

23 

66 

Marqise Lee 

JAC 

27 

67 

Zay Jones 

BUF 

24 

68 

Jamison Crowder 

NYJ 

26 

69 

Larry Fitzgerald 

ARI 

36 

70 

Tre'Quan Smith 

NO 

23 

71 

Kenny Stills 

MIA 

27 

72 

Albert Wilson 

MIA 

27 

73 

Donte Moncrief 

PIT 

26 

74 

Devante Parker 

MIA 

26 

75 

D.J. Chark 

JAC 

22 

76 

Terry McLaurin 

WAS 

23 

77 

Trey Quinn 

WAS 

23 

78 

Hunter Renfrow 

OAK 

23 

79 

Kelvin Harmon 

WAS 

22 

80 

Preston Williams 

MIA 

22 

