2019 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings: Josh Gordon and John Brown rising in the preseason
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last rankings.
Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.
One thing you might expect from preseason Dynasty risers is that they are younger guys. That's not always the case, especially at wide receiver in 2019.
The biggest riser is obvious, but he's also still impossible to rank. Josh Gordon showed last year that he has the talent to be one of the best wide receivers in football. Tom Brady was more efficient when targeting Gordon than any other player on the field, and the receiver averaged more than 100 yards per game in the three games Rob Gronkowski missed. If you guaranteed me three uninterrupted years of Gordon in New England he'd be in my top 15. But there are obviously no guarantees with Gordon.
John Brown isn't far behind Gordon in terms of how much he's risen, and I'm not sure he's that far behind in upside either. Brown is an underrate route runner with blazing speed. That should pair perfectly with Josh Allen's monster arm. If Allen improves his accuracy and Brown stays healthy, multiple 1,000-yard seasons should be the expectation. But those are awfully big ifs.
Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
27
2
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
22
3
Michael Thomas
NO
26
4
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
26
5
Davante Adams
GB
26
6
Mike Evans
TB
26
7
Julio Jones
ATL
30
8
Tyreek Hill
KC
25
9
Keenan Allen
LAC
27
10
Stefon Diggs
MIN
25
11
Brandin Cooks
LAR
25
12
Amari Cooper
DAL
25
13
D.J. Moore
CAR
22
14
Kenny Golladay
DET
25
15
Adam Thielen
MIN
29
16
Antonio Brown
OAK
31
17
A.J. Green
CIN
31
18
Tyler Boyd
CIN
24
19
Calvin Ridley
ATL
24
20
Chris Godwin
TB
23
21
Robert Woods
LAR
27
22
Cooper Kupp
LAR
26
23
T.Y. Hilton
IND
29
24
Tyler Lockett
SEA
26
25
Christian Kirk
ARI
22
26
Corey Davis
TEN
24
27
Mike Williams
LAC
24
28
Dede Westbrook
JAC
25
29
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
21
30
N'Keal Harry
NE
21
31
Dante Pettis
SF
23
32
Sterling Shepard
NYG
26
33
Robby Anderson
NYJ
26
34
Josh Gordon
NE
28
35
Allen Robinson
CHI
26
36
Sammy Watkins
KC
26
37
Jarvis Landry
CLE
26
38
Will Fuller
HOU
25
39
Deebo Samuel
SF
23
40
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
29
41
Curtis Samuel
CAR
24
42
Marquise Brown
BAL
22
43
Miles Boykin
BAL
22
44
Julian Edelman
NE
33
45
Tyrell Williams
OAK
27
46
A.J. Brown
TEN
22
47
Marvin Jones
DET
29
48
John Brown
BUF
29
49
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
24
50
Courtland Sutton
DEN
23
51
Anthony Miller
CHI
24
52
Keke Coutee
HOU
22
53
James Washington
PIT
23
54
Devin Funchess
IND
25
55
Parris Campbell
IND
22
56
Geronimo Allison
GB
25
57
Andy Isabella
ARI
22
58
Mecole Hardman
KC
21
59
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
32
60
Golden Tate
NYG
31
61
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
22
62
Michael Gallup
DAL
23
63
DaeSean Hamilton
DEN
24
64
Diontae Johnson
PIT
23
65
Hakeem Butler
ARI
23
66
Marqise Lee
JAC
27
67
Zay Jones
BUF
24
68
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
26
69
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
36
70
Tre'Quan Smith
NO
23
71
Kenny Stills
MIA
27
72
Albert Wilson
MIA
27
73
Donte Moncrief
PIT
26
74
Devante Parker
MIA
26
75
D.J. Chark
JAC
22
76
Terry McLaurin
WAS
23
77
Trey Quinn
WAS
23
78
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
23
79
Kelvin Harmon
WAS
22
80
Preston Williams
MIA
22
