2019 Outlook: 49ers
2019 fantasy player outlook for 49ers, DST, SF
The 49ers DST could be a sleeper Fantasy option this year given the moves the team made this offseason. Adding guys like Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander, Jason Verrett and rookie Nick Bosa should upgrade the 49ers DST, which finished No. 31 in Fantasy points in 2018. We don't recommend drafting the 49ers DST in most leagues, but this unit could be among the top waiver wire additions during the season.
