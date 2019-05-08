2019 Outlook: A.J. Brown
2019 fantasy player outlook for A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
Desperate for reliable targets to surround Marcus Mariota, the Titans landed A.J. Brown from Ole Miss. The slot receiver specialist is built strong and enters the NFL with a complete route-running skill-set. He posted over 1,200 yards two straight years in college with 17 touchdowns. If the Titans use him similarly, he should see a very nice dose of targets, and could even lead the team. Unfortunately, Tennessee isn't a pass-happy powerhouse - they're likely to stick with a conservative offense. That should ultimately limit Brown's targets and his potential. He's a good player stuck in what appears to be a bad situation for Fantasy purposes. Someone will take him with a late-round pick in seasonal leagues, and he'll also go in that same range in dynasty/keeper leagues. He's worth a top-15 pick in rookie-only drafts.
