2019 Outlook: A.J. Green

The Case For: Green is still a supremely talented No. 1 receiver on a team that figures to be trailing more often than it leads. He's averaged nine targets per game the past three seasons, and the coaching change in Cincinnati could pave the way for a more modern offensive philosophy. Green doesn't have a great quarterback, but it's the same quarterback who helped him to a top-10 Fantasy finish in his past four seasons of at least 14 games. ... The Case Against: Green is also going to be 31 years old before the season starts and he's missed significant time due to injury in two of the past three years. The emergence of Tyler Boyd could mean a slightly smaller chunk of the target share, and his new head coach comes from a system in Los Angeles that is all about spreading the ball around.