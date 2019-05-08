2019 Outlook: A.J. Green
2019 fantasy player outlook for A.J. Green, WR, CIN
The Case For: Green is still a supremely talented No. 1 receiver on a team that figures to be trailing more often than it leads. He's averaged nine targets per game the past three seasons, and the coaching change in Cincinnati could pave the way for a more modern offensive philosophy. Green doesn't have a great quarterback, but it's the same quarterback who helped him to a top-10 Fantasy finish in his past four seasons of at least 14 games. ... The Case Against: Green is also going to be 31 years old before the season starts and he's missed significant time due to injury in two of the past three years. The emergence of Tyler Boyd could mean a slightly smaller chunk of the target share, and his new head coach comes from a system in Los Angeles that is all about spreading the ball around.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...