2019 Outlook: Aaron Jones

The Case For: When Jones has been healthy and used as a feature back, he's been remarkable. He's averaged 5.5 yards per carry each of his first two years and flashed receiving ability in his second year. New coach Matt LaFleur has expressed a desire to run the ball more often, and his history suggests the running backs should be involved in the passing game. With Aaron Rodgers under center, defenses can't key on the run, so Jones' efficiency shouldn't regress too much. ... The Case Against: He hasn't been able to stay healthy yet, and LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee last year when they chopped up carries between Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis for the first 12 games of the year. It's also hard to imagine the Packers increase the run split too much when they have one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game under center.