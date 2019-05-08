2019 Outlook: Aaron Rodgers
2019 fantasy player outlook for Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
The Case For: He's arguably the best quarterback in the history of the game and he's been freed from Mike McCarthy's offense. Even in a down year for Rodgers he had an 8.1 AY/A and threw for more than 4,400 yards. ... The Case Against: It's a new offensive philosophy and his coach says he wants to run the ball more. The team added no help at receiver and Davante Adams is the only proven receiver on the roster. If his pass volume drops and none of the young receivers improve, 2019 could actually be worse than 2018.
