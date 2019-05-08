2019 Outlook: Adam Humphries
2019 fantasy player outlook for Adam Humphries, WR, TEN
Fantasy managers discovered Adam Humphries as a reliable slot target in Tampa Bay. Can he do the same in Tennessee? The career-high 76 receptions he had in 2018 are more than any wide receiver has had with Marcus Mariota over his entire career, so it's not exactly a safe bet. The Titans also insist on becoming more of a run-heavy team, not a pass-friendly one. Humphries signing with them was great for his personal life, but it won't help Fantasy bosses. A PPR-only type of option given the volume of short-area catches he gets, Humphries can be had late on Draft Day for bench depth. Don't expect another career-year.
