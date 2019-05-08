2019 Outlook: Adam Shaheen

2019 fantasy player outlook for Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI

If Adam Shaheen could overcome injuries and land regular targets from Mitchell Trubisky, he'd become a Fantasy dream. But the Gronk-sized tight end is used more as a blocker, less as a receiver (six targets in six games in 2018) and hasn't been available for 16 games yet in his NFL career. No one should draft Shaheen.

