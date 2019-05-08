2019 Outlook: Adam Thielen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
The Case For: Over the past two seasons, Thielen has caught 204 passes for more than 2,600 yards. The only real concern we had about him was the low touchdown total, and he caught nine of those last year. He's a great route runner who catches almost everything, and he has Stefon Diggs on the other side so teams can't double-team him. Thielen is nearly unstoppable in single coverage, and you should be thrilled to get him as your No. 1 receiver. ... The Case Against: Can't remember when or why John DeFilippo got fired? Just take a look at the team's game logs. In their final three games, with 83 rush attempts and 82 pass attempts. Mike Zimmer wasn't happy with the team's pass-heavy offense and made a change. Boy, did he ever. The Vikings threw the ball more than 28 times once in the final three games and didn't top 240 passing yards in any of those games. It's going to be very difficult to be a top-12 receiver on an offense that figures to run as much as the Vikings in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...