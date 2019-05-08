2019 Outlook: Adam Thielen

The Case For: Over the past two seasons, Thielen has caught 204 passes for more than 2,600 yards. The only real concern we had about him was the low touchdown total, and he caught nine of those last year. He's a great route runner who catches almost everything, and he has Stefon Diggs on the other side so teams can't double-team him. Thielen is nearly unstoppable in single coverage, and you should be thrilled to get him as your No. 1 receiver. ... The Case Against: Can't remember when or why John DeFilippo got fired? Just take a look at the team's game logs. In their final three games, with 83 rush attempts and 82 pass attempts. Mike Zimmer wasn't happy with the team's pass-heavy offense and made a change. Boy, did he ever. The Vikings threw the ball more than 28 times once in the final three games and didn't top 240 passing yards in any of those games. It's going to be very difficult to be a top-12 receiver on an offense that figures to run as much as the Vikings in 2019.