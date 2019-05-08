2019 Outlook: Adam Vinatieri

2019 fantasy player outlook for Adam Vinatieri, K, IND

We know you're probably going to draft Adam Vinatieri no matter what we write here. Fact is, the guy's been kicking for just about as long as Marlon Mack has been alive! Look it up for yourself or just believe us. Anyway, Vinatieri has hit at least 85 percent of his field goals for six straight seasons and has averaged over 30 attempts per year over the last three years. Indianapolis' offense will set him up with plenty of opportunities and he's in zero danger of being benched or cut. He's a terrific final-round pick.

