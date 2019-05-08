2019 Outlook: Adrian Peterson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS
Adrian Peterson is back with Washington this season, and he will work in tandem with Derrius Guice. Rookie Bryce Love could also get in the mix for touches, but we doubt that impacts Guice or Peterson in a negative way. And given that Guice is coming back from last year's torn ACL, Peterson could still be the best running back in Washington, even at 34. He had a surprising and solid campaign in 2018, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in six games. We'll see how Guice and Peterson are used in training camp, and that should give you an idea of how to value Peterson. Our suggestion is to draft Peterson around Round 9 or 10 in all formats, and he could surprise us once again in 2019.
