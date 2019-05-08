2019 Outlook: AJ McCarron

2019 fantasy player outlook for AJ McCarron, QB, HOU

A.J. McCarron is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Houston this season as the backup to Deshaun Watson. McCarron spent 2018 in Oakland as the backup to Derek Carr and only appeared in two games, with no starts. McCarron would only have Fantasy relevance if Watson got hurt, and he should not be drafted in most leagues.

