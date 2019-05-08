2019 Outlook: Albert Wilson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Albert Wilson, WR, MIA

Albert Wilson is hoping to return this season at 100 percent after being placed on injured reserve in Week 8 last year with a hip injury. Prior to getting hurt, Wilson was having a breakout season of sorts with at least 12 PPR points in three of his first seven games. He's expected to be fine for training camp, and Wilson should be among the top three receivers for Miami, along with Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. As long as he's healthy for the start of the season, Wilson is worth a late-round pick in all formats.

