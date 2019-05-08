2019 Outlook: Aldrick Rosas

2019 fantasy player outlook for Aldrick Rosas, K, NYG

Despite the Giants struggles on offense in 2018, Aldrick Rosas was the No. 7 Fantasy kicker last year. He made 32-of-33 field goals, including four kicks of 50-plus yards, as well as 31-of-32 PATs. The Giants offense should have the chance to improve slightly in 2019, and Rosas is worth a late-round pick in all leagues.

