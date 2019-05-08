2019 Outlook: Alex Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Alex Smith, QB, WAS

Alex Smith will likely miss the entire 2019 season while he recovers from last year's broken leg. And it is unknown if Smith, 35, will ever play again. His injury, which was suffered in Week 11 against Houston, required multiple surgeries for an infection. We hope he can get back on the field and resume his career, but it's hard to expect given the reports about his recovery. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and you can likely drop him in long-term dynasty and keeper formats, especially if you don't have an IR spot.

Our Latest Stories