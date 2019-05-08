2019 Outlook: Alexander Mattison
2019 fantasy player outlook for Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
Alexander Mattison has a great chance to back up Dalvin Cook in Minnesota this season and beyond. A strong, well-built runner with good hands, Mattison had back-to-back 1,300-total-yard campaigns at Boise State with 30 total touchdowns. To get those numbers, he needed 514 carries and 55 catches, volume he won't see in 2019. However, Cook has missed time in each of his first two seasons, so Mattison should see some action at some point assuming he's the Vikings' No. 2 runner. He's not a burner and needs a lot of touches to be an impactful running back. Drafting him in Round 10 and beyond as the handcuff to Cook seems like a good idea in seasonal leagues. He'll get taken in the same spot in dynasty/keeper leagues and will find his way into Round 2 (maybe early Round 3) in rookie-only drafts.
