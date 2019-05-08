2019 Outlook: Alfred Morris

2019 fantasy player outlook for Alfred Morris, RB, SF

Alfred Morris is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. The 30-year-old spent 2018 with the 49ers as a backup, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of 14 games. We'll see if he gets another chance to be a backup this season, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

