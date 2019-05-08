2019 Outlook: Allen Hurns

2019 fantasy player outlook for Allen Hurns, WR, DAL

Allen Hurns is expected to be the No. 4 receiver in Dallas this year, and hopefully he will be fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in the Cowboys' wild-card win over Seattle. When healthy, Hurns will still be behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb. Add in Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott, there won't be many targets for Hurns, so he should not be drafted in most leagues.

