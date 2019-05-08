2019 Outlook: Allen Robinson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
The Case For: It's hard to believe, but Robinson is still a young receiver, not turning 26 until just before the start of the season. He has a creative head coach and a young, improving quarterback. In 10 full games with Mitchell Trubisky last year, he was on pace for 75 catches and over 1,000 yards. He'll be more productive in his second year in the system and should be a solid No. 2 receiver in Fantasy. ... The Case Against: This is a good system, but the things that make it good aren't great for Fantasy. Seemingly every week there was a new target leader for the Bears. That could be even worse if Anthony Miller continues to develop and demands a larger share of the targets.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...