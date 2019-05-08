2019 Outlook: Allen Robinson

The Case For: It's hard to believe, but Robinson is still a young receiver, not turning 26 until just before the start of the season. He has a creative head coach and a young, improving quarterback. In 10 full games with Mitchell Trubisky last year, he was on pace for 75 catches and over 1,000 yards. He'll be more productive in his second year in the system and should be a solid No. 2 receiver in Fantasy. ... The Case Against: This is a good system, but the things that make it good aren't great for Fantasy. Seemingly every week there was a new target leader for the Bears. That could be even worse if Anthony Miller continues to develop and demands a larger share of the targets.

