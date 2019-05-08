2019 Outlook: Alshon Jeffery
2019 fantasy player outlook for Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
The Case For: Jeffery didn't catch as many touchdowns last season, but he was a better football player than in 2017. He caught 70 percent of his targets and was on pace for more than 1,000 yards. He's a No. 1 receiver in one the most exciting offenses in the league and should see 120 targets. ... The Case Against: We can make too much of injury concern, but both Jeffery and his quarterback, Carson Wentz, have been plagued by them. Wentz's risk is exacerbated by the fact the Eagles lost Nick Foles this offseason. And Jeffery actually had his best game in 2018 with Foles. Also, the Eagles like to spread the ball around and they added two more weapons in DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. This could severely limit Jeffery's target upside.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...