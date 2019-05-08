2019 Outlook: Alshon Jeffery

The Case For: Jeffery didn't catch as many touchdowns last season, but he was a better football player than in 2017. He caught 70 percent of his targets and was on pace for more than 1,000 yards. He's a No. 1 receiver in one the most exciting offenses in the league and should see 120 targets. ... The Case Against: We can make too much of injury concern, but both Jeffery and his quarterback, Carson Wentz, have been plagued by them. Wentz's risk is exacerbated by the fact the Eagles lost Nick Foles this offseason. And Jeffery actually had his best game in 2018 with Foles. Also, the Eagles like to spread the ball around and they added two more weapons in DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. This could severely limit Jeffery's target upside.