2019 Outlook: Alvin Kamara

The Case For: I spent last offseason doubting whether Kamara could match his rookie-year efficiency. He didn't, but it barely mattered. It was largely because he scored an incredible number of touchdowns (18 on 275 touches). Here's the problem with doubting him again: He's an exceptionally talented back on one of the best offenses in the league. If anyone is going to continually smash efficiency expectations, it's probably him. Of course, the boost for Kamara could come from an increased workload, which would cover any drop in efficiency. Latavius Murray can handle Mark Ingram's role in the running game, but it's not hard to imagine Kamara seeing a small increase in touches and approaching 300 in 2019. He was on pace for 364 touches in four games without Ingram in 2018. If he comes close to that number he may just be the No. 1 running back. ... The Case Against: Kamara was fairly touchdown-reliant last year, at least for an elite running back. He scored once every 15 touches. Christian McCaffrey scored once every 24 times he touched the ball, Barkley scored every 23 touches, Elliott once every 42. If he regresses to McCaffrey or Barkley's rate, he's still probably a top-five back in PPR, but any more than that wouldn't make you feel very good about the price you'll have to pay for him.