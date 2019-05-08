2019 Outlook: Amari Cooper

The Case For: We've always viewed Cooper as a supremely talented wide receiver who never quite gave us all we expected, which is really unfair considering he had 155 catches and more than 2,200 yards through his first two seasons. But he really put it together once he was traded to the Cowboys. In 11 games with Dallas he caught 66 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. That 16-game pace would have smashed his best season in Oakland. Whether it was just a change of scenery or Cooper going to a new level at age 24, he looks primed to deliver on his promise in 2019. ... The Case Against: There really has been a lot of inconsistency in Cooper's career, and you don't exactly think of the Cowboys' offense as one that's going to produce big passing numbers. Ezekiel Elliott will still be the centerpiece of this offense that will still run almost as often as it throws.