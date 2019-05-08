2019 Outlook: Andre Roberts
2019 fantasy player outlook for Andre Roberts, WR, BUF
Andre Roberts went from the Jets to the Bills this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve receiver and work on special teams. He's coming off a standout season as a return man in 2018, posting career bests in both kickoff (1,174) and punt return (324) yards. As a receiver, however, Roberts has been at 14 or fewer catches four years in a row. He's only worth drafting in deeper leagues that reward points for return yardage.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...