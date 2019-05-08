2019 Outlook: Andre Roberts

2019 fantasy player outlook for Andre Roberts, WR, BUF

Andre Roberts went from the Jets to the Bills this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve receiver and work on special teams. He's coming off a standout season as a return man in 2018, posting career bests in both kickoff (1,174) and punt return (324) yards. As a receiver, however, Roberts has been at 14 or fewer catches four years in a row. He's only worth drafting in deeper leagues that reward points for return yardage.

