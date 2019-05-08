2019 Outlook: Andy Dalton
2019 fantasy player outlook for Andy Dalton, QB, CIN
Andy Dalton is likely headed toward a make-or-break season with the Bengals. New head coach Zac Taylor figures to implement a more upscale version of what Dalton's been used to, and if he can't hack it in 2019, he'll be shown the door in 2020. It's not as if Dalton's played poorly -- his touchdown rate and completion percentage improved from 2017. But he's never been a consistently strong Fantasy performer and it doesn't figure to change after watching him for eight seasons. It doesn't help that the Bengals drafted a potential replacement in Ryan Finley. You'll find more appealing quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Derek Carr toward the end of your drafts (those same quarterbacks will go ahead of Dalton in the middle rounds of two-QB leagues). If anything, Dalton works as a one-week replacement off waivers when he has a good matchup.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...