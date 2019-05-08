2019 Outlook: Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is likely headed toward a make-or-break season with the Bengals. New head coach Zac Taylor figures to implement a more upscale version of what Dalton's been used to, and if he can't hack it in 2019, he'll be shown the door in 2020. It's not as if Dalton's played poorly -- his touchdown rate and completion percentage improved from 2017. But he's never been a consistently strong Fantasy performer and it doesn't figure to change after watching him for eight seasons. It doesn't help that the Bengals drafted a potential replacement in Ryan Finley. You'll find more appealing quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Derek Carr toward the end of your drafts (those same quarterbacks will go ahead of Dalton in the middle rounds of two-QB leagues). If anything, Dalton works as a one-week replacement off waivers when he has a good matchup.