2019 Outlook: Anthony Miller
2019 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
As a rookie, Anthony Miller led the Bears with seven receiving touchdowns. He'll aim to lead them in more categories in 2019 presuming offseason shoulder surgery doesn't keep him off the field. One stat where he'll look to make a jump: targets. Last season he averaged just 3.6 per game while working mostly out of the slot. His role figures to be the same in 2019, albeit with more targets headed his way. It helps that the Bears didn't add any major names to their receiving corps, opening the door for Miller to be a bigger contributor. It's tempting to draft him ahead of teammate Allen Robinson as a Round 9 value pick. Miller's a nice receiver to stash on your bench and see how he begins his second season, though we'd prefer the likes of Christian Kirk and Courtland Sutton ahead of him.
