2019 Outlook: Antonio Brown

The Case For: It's not hard to make a case for Antonio Brown in Fantasy Football. It's not that hard to make a case for him as the best receiver of his generation. He has six straight seasons with more than 100 catches. He has at least 1,400 yards or 12 touchdowns in all of those seasons. That's available in the late second round? What more convincing do you need? ... The Case Against: Obviously, the case against Brown starts with the fact he's no longer in Pittsburgh. Brown wasn't made by Ben Roethlisberger by any stretch of the imagination, but there's also a wide chasm between Roethlisberger and Derek Carr. Brown is the lone star on this offense, which means he'll get all of the attention from the defense. He's used to that, but he's not used to having a quarterback like Carr who wants to get the ball out as soon as possible. He'll also turn 31 before the season, and his yards per target in 2018 were lower than they've been since 2012. That won't likely improve with Carr throwing him the ball.