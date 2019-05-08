2019 Outlook: Antonio Callaway
2019 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Callaway, WR, CLE
Once the Browns acquired Odell Beckham in mid-March, Antonio Callaway's Fantasy prospects dried up. Known for his speed but not utilized enough that way, Callaway had just six games with 50-plus yards, none with more than 84, and three touchdowns from inside the 2-yard line (and only one deep bomb for a touchdown - from Tyrod Taylor). Now that Beckham and Jarvis Landry will hog plenty of targets from Baker Mayfield, Callaway feels more like a complementary piece in the Browns offense and a key special-teamer, not a breakout candidate who can help people win at Fantasy. Make sure you don't leave someone with more upside on the board if you take Callaway late on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...