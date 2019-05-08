2019 Outlook: Antonio Callaway

2019 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Callaway, WR, CLE

Once the Browns acquired Odell Beckham in mid-March, Antonio Callaway's Fantasy prospects dried up. Known for his speed but not utilized enough that way, Callaway had just six games with 50-plus yards, none with more than 84, and three touchdowns from inside the 2-yard line (and only one deep bomb for a touchdown - from Tyrod Taylor). Now that Beckham and Jarvis Landry will hog plenty of targets from Baker Mayfield, Callaway feels more like a complementary piece in the Browns offense and a key special-teamer, not a breakout candidate who can help people win at Fantasy. Make sure you don't leave someone with more upside on the board if you take Callaway late on Draft Day.

