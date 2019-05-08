2019 Outlook: Antonio Gates

2019 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Gates, TE, LAC

Antonio Gates could still return to the Chargers this season, but he's a free agent at the time of publication. Last year, Gates did not sign with the Chargers until just before Week 1, but the team had a significant need with Hunter Henry (ACL) out. Henry is back this season, so Gates might not be needed, which could force the future Hall of Famer into retirement. He'll be 39 in June, and Gates had just two games last season with double digits in PPR points. Gates will not be worth drafting in most formats, even if he returns to the Chargers.

