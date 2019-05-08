2019 Outlook: Austin Ekeler

The Case For: Ekeler has been wildly efficient as a change-of-pace back behind Melvin Gordon. He's averaged better than 5 yards per carry and more than 10 yards per reception each of his first two seasons in the NFL. He's one of the rare backups who have Fantasy value with the starter healthy. And if Gordon goes down again, he becomes an instant starter. ... The Case Against: When Gordon did go down last year it became another committee with Justin Jackson. Unsurprisingly, Ekeler's efficiency suffered with more work while Jackson at times looked like the better back. There's just no guarantee Ekeler beats out Jackson for the secondary role, and certainly no guarantee either will be must-start if Gordon goes down.