2019 Outlook: Austin Hooper
2019 fantasy player outlook for Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
Can Austin Hooper set new career-bests for the third consecutive season? For that to happen, he'd have to pop for more than four touchdowns and exceed 700 yards. In this iteration of the Falcons offense, and given Hooper's track record as a short-area receiving option, it seems possible but not with much upside. Furthermore, Hooper's never been a consistent Fantasy asset (four games last season with 10-plus non-PPR points, nine with four or fewer - and only nominally better in PPR). It's highly unlikely he'll ascend to the Kelce-Ertz-Kittle pantheon of Fantasy heroes, but if you want to target a decent option at a necessary position, Hooper should be found in the double-digit rounds in non-PPR and Round 9 at the earliest in full PPR.
