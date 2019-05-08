2019 Outlook: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NE

Austin Seferian-Jenkins looks like a Fantasy beast at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, but his numbers haven't quite matched up. Last year he was hampered by hernia injuries and scored once in five games. Until he finds another opportunity to play regularly and pick up meaningful targets, Fantasy fans shouldn't expect much.

Our Latest Stories