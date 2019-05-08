2019 Outlook: Austin Seibert
2019 fantasy player outlook for Austin Seibert, K, CLE
Austin Seibert is expected to compete with Greg Joseph for the Browns' kicking job. In four years at Oklahoma (two as Baker Mayfield's teammate), Seibert nailed 79.7 percent of his field goal tries and 98.4 percent of his extra points. He also punted, but it seems unlikely he'll fill that job for the Browns. Seibert rarely kicked from 50-plus yards in school but is capable of doing so if asked. The Cleveland offense is prolific, so whoever ends up kicking for them will have a shot at some numbers. You almost have to expect Seibert to get the nod since the team spent a draft pick on him, but until that's official, Fantasy managers shouldn't sink a roster spot into him.
