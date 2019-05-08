2019 Outlook: Bears
Fantasy Football's top DST from 2018 will be chosen first by many with the expectation of repeating its greatness. Can the Bears defense do it? Losing defensive play-caller Vic Fangio to Denver stinks, but replacing him with former Ravens and Colts defensive guru Chuck Pagano softens the blow. He'll inherit a unit flush with pass rushers (namely Khalil Mack), run stuffers (Roquan Smith, Akiem Hicks) and ballhawks (Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller). A tough schedule also awaits as the Bears will see the Saints, Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers and Rams as well as their usual divisional foes. But so long as Mack generates havoc and the rest of the unit stays competitive, the Bears DST will be expected to be a top-five option. Because it will be popular, expect to see this unit to get snapped up before the end of Round 10 (if not Round 9).
