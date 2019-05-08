2019 Outlook: Ben Roethlisberger
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
For the first time since 2011, Ben Roethlisberger will take to the field without Antonio Brown on his team - and the Fantasy ramifications figure to be huge. Before Brown boomed in the Steel City, Roethlisberger had one year with over 26 touchdowns and one with over 4,000 yards - and that was when he had guys like Hines Ward and Santonio Holmes! When Roethlisberger walks on the field in 2019, he won't have Brown (or Le'Veon Bell), but he'll still have JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and a number of quality role players (Vance McDonald, Donte Moncrief) and even a breakout candidate (James Washington). Still, replacing a receiver who was responsible for a minimum of 25 percent of Roethlisberger's yards and 31 percent of his passing touchdowns every year since 2014 is impossible. If you're going to draft Roethlisberger, you shouldn't do it until the very late rounds, you shouldn't have high expectations and you better have another quarterback on your Fantasy roster to begin the season.
