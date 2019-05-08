2019 Outlook: Bengals

For the first time in over a decade, the Bengals defense won't be overseen by Marvin Lewis. Instead, first-time defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will call the shots for a unit that yielded a league-worst 413.6 total yards per game and third-worst 28.4 points per game in 2018. You might think a defense that bad would require a lot of new talent, but that's not quite the case. The Bengals have a number of good veterans both on the defensive line and in the secondary, but they had them last year and the results weren't pretty. With major upgrades not expected and a schedule including the Steelers, Ravens, Browns, Rams, Seahawks and Patriots, it looks like a challenging year. Unless the Bengals draw a favorable game or two right out of the chute, don't make them part of your team.

