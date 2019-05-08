2019 Outlook: Bennie Fowler

2019 fantasy player outlook for Bennie Fowler, WR, NYG

Bennie Fowler will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats even if he wins that job. The top two receivers for the Giants will be Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, but they also have Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley catching passes as well. Fowler will compete with Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer and rookie Darius Slayton for targets, but Fowler will likely be No. 5 on the depth chart to open the season. It's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact barring an injury, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

