2019 Outlook: Benny Snell
2019 fantasy player outlook for Benny Snell, RB, PIT
The Steelers have a good track record with running backs, and it wasn't a surprise to see Benny Snell get taken on draft day. The son and nephew of former NFL running backs, Snell has plenty of bulk, isn't shy about contact and can shuffle his feet to make defenders miss. But he doesn't have breakaway speed and is far from a polished product in the passing and pass-blocking game. If he were to ever get a large opportunity in Pittsburgh, he'd be in line for some pretty good numbers. But with James Conner and presumably Jaylen Samuels ahead of him on the depth chart, that's not happening anytime soon. He'll get picked late in all long-term formats and rookie-only drafts.
