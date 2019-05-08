2019 Outlook: Bilal Powell
2019 fantasy player outlook for Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
At the time of publication, Bilal Powell remains a free agent, and he will look to sign with a new team as a reserve running back. Powell has spent his entire eight-year career with the Jets, and he ended 2018 on injured reserve with a neck injury. The 29-year-old is expected to make full recovery, but he isn't expected to return to the Jets, who added Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery this offseason. Keep an eye on where Powell ends up, and he could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...