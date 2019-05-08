2019 Outlook: Bilal Powell

2019 fantasy player outlook for Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ

At the time of publication, Bilal Powell remains a free agent, and he will look to sign with a new team as a reserve running back. Powell has spent his entire eight-year career with the Jets, and he ended 2018 on injured reserve with a neck injury. The 29-year-old is expected to make full recovery, but he isn't expected to return to the Jets, who added Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery this offseason. Keep an eye on where Powell ends up, and he could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues.

Our Latest Stories