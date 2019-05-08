2019 Outlook: Bills

2019 fantasy player outlook for Bills, DST, BUF

The Bills DST had a successful season in 2018 and could be a sneaky late-round flier this year, especially with the addition of rookie Ed Oliver. Buffalo had 36 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, 16 interceptions and one safety to help the Bills DST finish as the No. 10 DST last season. You likely won't see the Bills DST drafted in most leagues, but the unit is worth targeting off waivers if it can replicate its performance from last season.

