2019 Outlook: Blaine Gabbert

2019 fantasy player outlook for Blaine Gabbert, QB, TB

Blaine Gabbert will back up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay this fall. He'll also reunite with former coach Bruce Arians, who he played well under in Arizona. Winston is always a candidate to get benched or hurt, so Gabbert could play a game or two in 2019. When it happens, you should be able to find him on waivers if you're desperate for a warm body at quarterback.

