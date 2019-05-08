2019 Outlook: Blake Jarwin
2019 fantasy player outlook for Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL
Blake Jarwin is expected to be the No. 2 tight end in Dallas this season now that Jason Witten is back. In 2017, Jarwin ended the season on a high note with at least 12 PPR points in two of his final four games, but it will be hard for him to remain productive now that Witten has come out of the broadcast booth. Jarwin is not worth drafting in any leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...