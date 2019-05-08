2019 Outlook: Blake Jarwin

2019 fantasy player outlook for Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL

Blake Jarwin is expected to be the No. 2 tight end in Dallas this season now that Jason Witten is back. In 2017, Jarwin ended the season on a high note with at least 12 PPR points in two of his final four games, but it will be hard for him to remain productive now that Witten has come out of the broadcast booth. Jarwin is not worth drafting in any leagues.

