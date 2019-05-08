2019 Outlook: Brandin Cooks
2019 fantasy player outlook for Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
The Case For: There's a lot of value in knowing what you're going to get from your Fantasy draft. With Cooks there should be no question. Each of the past four years he's been between 1,082 and 1,204 yards. Each of the last four years he's finished between eighth and 12th among wide receivers. And each of the past three years he's beaten his ADP. He's the big-play receiver for the Rams and won't get as many targets as Robert Woods, but he should continue his amazing run of consistency and finish the year close to a No. 1 receiver. ... The Case Against: The funny thing about Cooks' consistency is how it's only a yearly thing, not a weekly thing. In 2018 he had seven games with fewer than 12 PPR Fantasy points. He also had five games with more than 20. It was even more noticeable in 2017 when he had five games with single-digit Fantasy points. There may be a few more duds with Cooks than your average top-12 wide receiver.
