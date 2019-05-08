2019 Outlook: Brandon Bolden

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Bolden, RB, NE

Brandon Bolden took a one-year hiatus from New England to play in Miami in 2018, but he's back with the Patriots this year. He can now return to his role as a special teams standout, who gets the occasional offensive touch. Bolden last scored a rushing touchdown for the Patriots in 2014. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories