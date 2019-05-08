2019 Outlook: Brandon Mcmanus

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Mcmanus, K, DEN

Brandon McManus is expected to again be the Broncos kicker this season, and he's a low-end starting option in most leagues. McManus made just 20-of-25 field goals in 2018, including two from 50-plus yards, as well as all 35 PATs. McManus has now gone three years in a row with fewer than 30 made field goals, so he's not someone to covet on Draft Day. Keep an eye on his production early in the season, and McManus should be considered a bye-week replacement in most leagues.

