2019 Outlook: Braxton Berrios

2019 fantasy player outlook for Braxton Berrios, WR, NE

Braxton Berrios will compete for a roster spot with the Patriots this season, but he isn't expected to make a big impact even if he makes the team. Berrios, a former sixth-round pick in 2018, did not play as a rookie and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The Patriots might need him this season with several guys gone (Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan), but Berrios will still have to prove he deserves targets ahead of Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, N'Keal Harry and Demaryius Thomas. Keep an eye on Berrios during training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

